Elementary students writing cards for Hurricane Laura survivors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seeing the destruction caused by Hurricane Laura leaves many in the Panhandle with a feeling that is all too familiar.

So with their own experiences in mind, students at Lucille Moore Elementary are writing cards for survivors of the storm.

“Their message was, there’s hope, and you can get through this because we got through this. It was just a really awesome experience to get to share their experiences and that everything was going to be okay,” said Speech and Language Pathologist, Brandi Tindel.

For the past two weeks, students in all grade levels spent time in class writing letters and drawing pictures to help raise the spirits of those going through Hurricane Laura.

Many of the older students wrote letters, talking about their experiences with Michael, and sharing messages of optimism.

The elementary school partnered with bay high to write these letters and collect supplies.

“Our kiddos wrote some amazing notes. All of our grade levels got involved. Our ESE students, as much as they could, participated. They colored pictures and wrote their names and our older students gripped our hearts with some of the things they had to say.” said Tindel.

Several of the high schoolers are dropping off the letters and supplies in-person.

Students will embark on their second trip to Louisiana in just a few days.