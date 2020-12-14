Electric vehicle charging stations will be added in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Another electric vehicle charging station will be added to the county area.

Tuesday commissioners passed a motion for the Walton Environmental Department to grant two more charging stations — one near the mossy head area and another in the South Walton area.

Public Information Manager for the Walton County Board of Commission Louis Svehla said the current charging station brings more visitors to the DeFuniak area.

“Busiest stations certainly in the panhandle, but really in the southeast because of where we are located. Not having a lot of big cities around us that have those types of things make those trips from Jacksonville Tallahassee going west, and from the west coming east,” said Svehla. “There really wasn’t a lot in that I-10 corridor, so it has been very successful.”

There is no timeline yet on when the additional charging stations will be available in the Walton area.