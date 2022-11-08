BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last-minute voters were lined up outside the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office before doors opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said he expects long waits for phone calls but he anticipates smooth sailing in the office.

Andersen said the most important thing to know before going out to vote this Tuesday is where your precinct is. You must vote at your designated precinct. Find out which one you’re assigned to here.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.