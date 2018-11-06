Election Day in Full Swing in Bay County Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Election Day is in full swing in Bay County.

News 13's Erin Morgan caught up with Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, to talk about what they have done to make sure all Bay County residents could cast their votes.

Many were afraid that Hurricane Michael would affect voting in the General Election, but Andersen said with the help of his staff, they were able to set up six convenient mega voting sites across the county.

These are the sites:

1. Stanford Station(Near Hobby Lobby), 746 W. 23rd Street

2. Parker United Methodist Church, 908 S. Tyndall Pkwy.

3. Panama City Beach Senior Center, 423 Lyndell Ln.

4. Lynn Haven Elementary School Cafetorium, 300 W. 10th Street (**New Building at corner of 10th & Alabama Ave.)

5. Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N Highway 231

6. Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street

Andersen said that more than 51,000 Bay County residents have already cast their votes, and he anticipates thousands more will show up before the 7:00 P.M. deadline.

For more information watch Erin's interview or visit here.