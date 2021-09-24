Elderly Springfield residents decades-long battle with stormwater

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Juanita Jones is a 79-year-old resident living on Huntington Drive in the Robindale subdivision of Springfield.

Her family says the stormwater accumulation in her yard can sometimes trap her in her home.

“Every time it rains really hard it floods over here,” said Jones’s granddaughter Maria Richards. “She can’t get out her back door, her room. Her front porch gets messed up and her living room and awesome other rooms. One time her car was flooded all the way in.”

Richards said since her grandmother is older, it is all the more concerning when they can’t reach her.

“She can’t get out her door so I guess she has to be evacuated by EMS because nobody can come over here and get her,” Richards said.

“It’s just not right for her to have to go through this every time it rains hard,” said Jones’s daughter Cynthia Darling. “We can’t get to her. She is a senior citizen and she does have underlying ailments and it’s just hard to get to her home when it floods over here.”

Darling said her mother has lived in the house for 43 years and doesn’t understand why the issue keeps persisting.

“It is not right for all of the homeowners here on this street or nowhere else to be paying taxes and can’t get no funding from nowhere else for the drainage system,” Darling said. “I know the money is here in the city but where it’s going we don’t know.”

The city of Springfield said they are aware of the flooding issues in that area, which have been ongoing since construction in the late 1960s.

With rain this year well above the yearly average, the city also cited this as a major contributing factor to the flooding.

They said they are quote “Diligently working to improve the drainage system.”