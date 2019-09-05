Egret and Ibis as well as Little Caesars are “Open For Biz”

It’s time for another segment of ‘open for biz’ sponsored by GED Lawyers.

We begin with one of my favorite foods, pizza. In particular Little Caesars pizza.

The Lynn Haven location is on the corner of Highway 77 and 24th street right across from Whataburger.

It has been closed ever since the storm rolled thru.

Their building took on a lot of water damage and most of the equipment inside was destroyed, but now the Hot-n

Ready is ready.

You can get all you favorites like crazy bread, Wings and pretty much any style of pizza you can imagine.

Little Caesars opens at 10:30 every day.

Once you have some food in your belly it’s time to go shopping and now Egret and Ibis is where you might want to go.

Before Hurricane Michael Egret and Ibis was located in Port St. Joe, but thanks to Michael, Egret and Ibis is now located in the heart of Panama City at the corner of Harrison Avenue and 11th street.

Egret and Ibis has everything from unique shoes jewelry and clothing with a local flare.

Egret and Ibis open at 10 am Tuesday thru Saturday but are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!