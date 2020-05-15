Breaking News
Eglin plane crashes after flyover

Eglin plane crashes in training flight

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly after a flyover finished in Bay County a an F-22 assigned to Eglin Air Force Base crashed.

The pilot ejected safely before the plane crashed, Eglin officials said Friday. They added that the jet was part of a training flight and was not part of the flyover team.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Eglin first responders are on scene at the crash and a board of officers will investigate the accident to learn what happened, officials said.

An earlier version of this story is below:

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Minutes after a group of fighter jets performed a flyover to honor coronavirus first responders a plane has crashed at Eglin Air Force base.

Officials tell News 13 that the crash happened in Okaloosa County and the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital.

The flyover included locations in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Lynn Haven. It was also supposed to include Mexico Beach and Gulf County but Tyndall officials said on Facebook that portion of the flyover was canceled.

