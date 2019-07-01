Superintendent Bill Husfelt remarks on Bay District school scores

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Summer time usually isn’t a time to talk grades, but after the Department of Education released state test scores, Bay District Schools are celebrating.

According to Superintendent Bill Husfelt, the scores for English language and arts improved in most grades and most schools.

He says the district’s average is above the state’s numbers in science for fifth and eighth grades.



The biggest accomplishment, Husfelt says, is perhaps the strength the students, staff and especially teachers in the district displayed following Hurricane Michael.

“On top of them dealing with all that, they were able to bring their A-game to school every day and really work with and help our students focus. I mean that’s a tribute to them and to the parents realize how important it was to get kids back in school,” said Husfelt.