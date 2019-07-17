More 2019 graduates honored in summer graduation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Graduates are still being recognized in Bay District Schools as a summer ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon.

Students from Mosley, Bay, Rutherford, J.R. Arnold and more changed their tassels during the school board meeting.

The group of students needed a little extra time to get their diplomas due to challenges brought on by Hurricane Michael as well as other life events, but got the job done.

One graduate says even though he missed walking across the stage in May, he’s proud he finally finished his high school education.

J.R. Arnold graduate Beau Berkhart said, “This moment means that my mom is very proud knowing that but also tells me that I can actually push boundaries even further, not only with my music but also with the fact that I’ve worked hard to get where I am right now.”

Two students were also recognized through the Graduation Pathways program.