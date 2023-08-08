PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Registration is now open for non-credit educational classes at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

This six-week program begins September 22nd, so there is still lots of time to get involved.

The program meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. at the college.

Classes being offered this fall include music, calligraphy, art, and yoga.

Instructors in the program say enjoy teaching these types of courses and watching the students learn new things about themselves.

“It’s that light bulb moment when people realize that they can do art because we have some people that they’ve never done this before and they freak out,” said Education Encore Instructor Tim Gagnon. “When somebody can find their thing and they realize, ‘Oh, wow, art is fun, I can do this’. All of a sudden they really take off and they skyrocket. It’s beautiful to see.”

On October 27th, the final day of the program, all the students display their work from the classes and there is live music to celebrate the six weeks.

For information on how to register for the program, click here.