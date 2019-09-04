Education Encore opens registration for upcoming classes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College representatives visited News 13 Midday to discuss the start of the Education Encore classes.

Education Encore provides students the opportunity to take up to four classes locally over a six-week period for $92.

Registration has opened already, and the program representatives told News 13, the classes will fill quickly. The process can be completed online or in-person.

Classes begin September 20. Visit www.gulfcoast.edu/encore to learn more, and watch our segment from News 13 Midday.