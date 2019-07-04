Edgewater Gymnastics performs for hometown crowd

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Edgewater Gymnastics has been hours this season to be able to compete and practice after Hurricane Michael destroyed the team’s gym.

On Thursday though, the gymnasts were able to perform for their home crowd.

“We’ve been traveling everywhere to be home again is fantastic and they’re so excited to be performing in front of all their famous fans,” said head coach Pam Kitchen.

The team said this performance meant more than the ones of years past.

“I felt like we had more of a reason to be here and I felt like we were more excited to be here to be back here and just see everyone,” said gymnasts Madison Ford.

The girls have had to commute to be able to practice this summer.

“We travel to either Marianna or Destin which is about an hour from here an hour and a half for some people,” said gymnast Payton West.

The team has never given up despite difficult circumstances and neither has their coach.

“Most coaches would just be like go find another gym, but Pam she really committed to us,” said Ford.