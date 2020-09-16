ECP says limited flight activity to be expected Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Flooding is not the only thing Hurricane Sally has brought to the panhandle. Travelers are also facing flight cancelations as airlines find the weather unsafe to travel in. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport reported several cancellations of its own.

Multiple flights out of cities like Nashville, Charlotte, Houston, and Dallas were canceled on Tuesday.

ECP staff say that while the airport is still open, that doesn’t mean your flight is still on schedule. They’re encouraging all travelers to check their flight ahead of arriving at the airport. Many airlines that fly into and out of ECP have adjusted their schedules due to the storm.

“There’s very limited activity. Southwest will start again on Thursday. American and United and Delta all have some limited activity tomorrow. But all that depends on the direction and intensity of Hurricane Sally,” said Parker McClellan, ECP’s Executive Director.

You can check your flight status with your airline or on ECP’s website. If you do plan on traveling, allow yourself some extra time as the roads are dangerous and delays can be expected.