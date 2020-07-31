ECP passenger data shows Panama City Beach has remained a popular destination during pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the summer travel season wraps up, the numbers are in for early summer travel data into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport; ECP officials said it’s encouraging information.

At Wednesday morning’s airport board meeting, ECP Executive Director, Parker McClellan announced the passenger data through the month of June.

Although the numbers are lower than average for this time of year due to COVID-19, they were higher than the national percentage, showing Panama City Beach has been a popular destination for travelers this summer.

Another interesting data point McClellan pointed to is that ECP is not far behind Pensacola International Airport when it comes to the number of people flying in.

Bay County’s Tourist Development Council President, Dan Rowe, said although April was a tough month for tourism, the following months have been more favorable.

“People were ready to get out of their house after everything was shut down for a couple of months in the spring,” Rowe said. “We saw an 85 percent drop in our business in the month of April but as soon as the beaches started to open, people started to come to the beach.”

He and other airport leaders said they’re excited to see the airport continue to grow as the community and rest of the country moves past the COVID-19 pandemic.