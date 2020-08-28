ECP opens new terminal expansion

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a month of technical difficulties, the terminal expansion at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is finally opening to the public.

Airport leaders held a ribbon-cutting for the terminal expansion in July, but the new gates six and seven were not able to be utilized due to technical problems with the doors.

At Wednesday’s Airport Board meeting, ECP Executive Director, Parker McClellan announced that gate six will finally be opening for passengers on Thursday.

He said he’s excited for those passengers to finally be able to use the new terminal expansion.

“The passengers will get a much more spacious hold-room, and we’re going to continue to refine that hold-room and continue to grow,” said McClellan. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Gate seven in the new terminal is still undergoing maintenance and is scheduled to open in mid-October.