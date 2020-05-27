ECP construction continues amid Coronavirus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The COVID-19 pandemic slowed some construction projects, it actually helped at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Fewer people in and out of the airport have allowed things to progress more quickly.

Before the pandemic slowed travel, passenger traffic had increased at the airport creating a need for expansion. That includes a bigger terminal with two more ramp loading gates, which will be made into loading bridge gates. It will add about 7,000 square feet to the end of the building.

A new aircraft parking apron and taxiway are expected to be on the way as well.

Airport leaders say while business is down for the airlines, it did offer an opportunity for the upgrades.

“Construction progress was not slowed at all. It was possibly easier for construction to take place cause there was fewer people here. The flights coming in can slow things down, but with fewer flights coming it’s made things easier,” said Airport Board Chairman, Del Lee.

Construction on the terminal is expected to be completed by the end of June.