ECP celebrates ten year anniversary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport celebrated their ten year anniversary on Saturday.

On May 23rd, 2010, ECP opened its doors; the next day, Southwest Airlines began service out of the airport.

Airport staff have taken to social media all week long to give blasts from the past, talking about all the milestones that have happened over the last decade and showing the growth that the area has seen.

One passenger travelling through the airport earlier today says his family was on one of the first Southwest Airlines flights to come through ECP ten years ago, and has continued to fly into the airport for their vacations every year since.

“Just because of traffic, it’s much more convenient,” said Willian Jowers, a visitor from Texas. “It’s quiet, it’s nice, away from the hustle and bustle so that’s mainly why we choose this airport. Very convenient for a lot of people.”

Jowers said he is happy to see more people travelling again after weeks of nearly empty flights.