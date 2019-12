PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Southwest Airlines will have the most flights of any airline at Northwest Florida Beach International Airport.

The airline announced seven additional cities for summer nonstop service- Denver, Austin, Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas, St. Louis and Chicago. There will also be daily nonstop service to Atlanta, which will be new for ECP.

There will be a total of 21 Southwest flights on Saturdays, up from 18 last year.