ECP Airport taking extra precautions amid Coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- While other airports in Florida, such as West Palm Beach have had passengers test positive for the virus, that is not the case for Northwest Florida Beaches Airport, and they want to keep it that way.

ECP Airport has been extra diligent in their efforts to keep the airport a clean and safe place for incoming and going tourists and residents.

Planning ahead, staff says is the most important part.

“When we do our planning it’s not necessarily for the little case, we’re gonna plan for the worst case,” said Director of ECP Airport, Parker McClellan.

They have taken many extra steps as far as sanitation goes.

“Increasing the wiping down of high touch areas putting hand sanitizers in the terminal doing a variety of things to increase the awareness as related to COVID 19. More importantly, we want to make sure that everybody knows we are trying to be a very safe and secure facility,” said McClellan.

ECP wants to be clear that they have never had any flights from out of the country directly into their airport. Therefore there is no need for travel restrictions to currently be in place.

If they do have a case come up, there is already a plan of action should that situation arise.

“We would have a place that we can hold the airplane so that the appropriate testing and whatever needs to be done, the evaluation of the patient, and the passengers would be accomplished,” said McClellan.