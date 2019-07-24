ECP Airport Salaries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. —-This past year after Hurricane Michael, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport had a salary compensation study done to see how they compared to other airport employees.



The study by Evergreen Solutions revealed local salaries are lower than the market average, but ECP says it compensates its employees with generous fringe benefits with vacation time.



The study also shows some weaknesses, in health coverage, dental, and lack of a defined pension plan for their 52 employees.



Airport Executive Director Parker Mcclellan says they are looking to increase pay and benefits to be more competitive.



Brad Brackins, senior analyst of evergreen solutions says there is room for improvement.



“We were able to identify in terms of salary alone, the airport is definitely lagging behind the market. so we put together some recommendations about how to improve the compensation plan to be able to close that gap and increase the competitiveness of the airport.” said Brackins.



Brackins says the market is constantly changing, so it is recommended these kinds of studies be conducted every two to three years. The last one was done in 2011.



The next step will be for the ECP board to take those recommendations and decide what changes to make.