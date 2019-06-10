ECP airport kicks off 'Super Summer Weekends'

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Are you excited to travel this summer?

Staff at Northwest Florida beaches international airport have announced the kick-off of their super summer weekends.



With enhanced flight schedules and larger planes to carry more passengers, the ECP airport is ready for a busy summer.

Not only should you pack all the necessities when traveling, but also be sure to pack your patience.

"The folks that don't travel as often, they're not going to be as quick as everybody else... so we want you to remember to bring your patience and always get to the airport an hour and a half to two hours early," said Exec. Director of ECP Airport, Parker McClellan.

With 18 Southwest flights, 7 Delta and American airlines flights and 4 United flights, it's going to be a busy summer and there are plenty of new non-stop options including flights to Kansas City and other hot destinations.

"We're really excited about the additions we've made over the last year, and we're looking better to bring our visitors here and give our visitors an option to get out of town," said McClellan.

However, for airport executive director, Parker McClellan, being able to provide the best flights and service this summer means much more.

"Watching the families and the business people come and go knowing that the efforts that our airport team makes to make a difference in people's lives is very important. As everybody has a specialty in their job, ours is connecting people," he said.

For flight information and other tools regarding trips out of the ECP airport, check out iflybeaches.com.

