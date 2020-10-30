ECP Airport discusses Master Plan and what the next several years can bring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has made great strides since opening its doors. The airport board met Thursday afternoon to discuss and share updates on their “Master Plan” for the first time since 2015.

The airport highlighted recent achievements and shared what the next decade could bring. Their master plan is a tool for long term and short term goals, with some lasting five years and others up to 20.

Airport officials say they have plans in the works to realign the roadways and create more surface-level parking. They also plan on expanding where they process bags.

As they continue to expand the terminal, the airport’s Executive Director says there’s a lot to look forward to.

“One of the things that we think is really exciting about this and as we grow the terminal, is the addition of different food concessions, gift shops and things like that. As we grow and the demand for passengers grows, the whole airport needs to grow with that,” said Parker McClellan, the Executive Director.

During the final year of the old airport, McClellan says they had seen about 312,000 passengers pass through that year. Now, he says 1.3 million passengers used the new terminal in 2019 alone.