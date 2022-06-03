PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More passengers flew through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport last year than ever before. 1.6 million people traveled through ECP.

Just 10 years ago only around 300,000 people used the airport.

Road construction is continuing on Highway 388 at the airport entrance. The project was originally supposed to be complete in 2024, but officials said it could be finished by the end of the year.

Terminal and parking lot expansions are also underway.

“As we look at all those different components of what it takes to operate an airport, one of the things that’s come about over the last several years is a cell phone lot,” ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “That’s where people wait to pick up their passengers. What we found is that when we have inclement weather or delays, that our existing cell phone lot doesn’t really meet the needs of the traveling public. So we’re going to expand it.”

McClellan said passengers and revenue have consistently grown since the airport opened in 2010.