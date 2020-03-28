Ebro man killed and Panama City man critically injured in crash on State Road 20

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One person is dead and another was left critically injured after an early morning crash on Saturday. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on State Road 20 just west of Ebro.



A Ford F-150 truck was driving westbound on State Road 20 as another F-150 was driving east bound. Florida Highway patrol offers on scene told News 13 the trucks hit head on when one crossed over the center line.

A Freightliner Conventional semi truck was driving westbound on State Road 20 when it hit the rear of the pickup trunk that was then at a complete stop in the lane. The crash caused the semi truck to overturn.

Rolando Brown of Ebro who was driving the F-150 going eastbound died from his injuries.

Steven George of Panama City who was driving the F-150 going westbound is in critical condition.

Leonardo Chapman of Quincy who was driving the semi truck suffered no injuries.

This crash is under investigation by FHP.