Ebro man killed and Panama City man critically injured in crash on State Road 20

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One person is dead and another was left critically injured after an early morning crash on Saturday. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on State Road 20 just west of Ebro.

A Ford F-150 truck was driving westbound on State Road 20 as another F-150 was driving east bound. Florida Highway patrol offers on scene told News 13 the trucks hit head on when one crossed over the center line.

A Freightliner Conventional semi truck was driving westbound on State Road 20 when it hit the rear of the pickup trunk that was then at a complete stop in the lane. The crash caused the semi truck to overturn.

Rolando Brown of Ebro who was driving the F-150 going eastbound died from his injuries.

Steven George of Panama City who was driving the F-150 going westbound is in critical condition.

Leonardo Chapman of Quincy who was driving the semi truck suffered no injuries.

This crash is under investigation by FHP.

