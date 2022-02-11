EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — An Eastpoint family received a new home on Friday to replace the one they lost in a fire last month.

The Franklin County community raised over $100,000 in just three weeks through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund and community fundraisers.

The money raised was used to buy the Cooper family the new mobile home.

During The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Live, the family members shared photos of their two daughters Alexis and Lilly that tragically lost their lives during the fire.



“This is not ever going to replace Alexis and Lilly, but it will give the family some kind of solace to move on with their life, thanks to the community thanks to Franklin County,” Franklin County Commissioner Jessica Ward said in the Facebook Live.

The Cooper’s will be able to move into their new mobile home in a few days, Sheriff A.J Smith said.

The community will still be accepting donations on behalf of the family, during a benefit car show on Saturday.

The Cooper Family Benefit Car Show will be on Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union.