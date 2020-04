BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — To families, Easter is a day to gather around the table for a special feast. To children, it's a day to hunt for Easter eggs in their backyard. And to churches, it's considered their busiest day of the year — the day they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This coming Sunday, millions of Americans will be forced to break Easter traditions as the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on their everyday lives.