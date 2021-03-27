Easter Eggstravaganza celebration held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Parks and Recreation hosted an Easter “Eggstravaganza” at the Majette Dunes disc golf course on Saturday.

The event was drive-through style, and gave kids the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny while staying in their cars.

Travis Barbee, the division manager for Bay County Parks and Recreation, said the event gave families the chance to get outside in a safe manner.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way some families celebrate Easter, and Barbee said this event can help families come together for the holiday, but also be mindful of social distancing.

Lacy Micah, a local parent at the event, said this Easter is not like years’ past.

“Most of our Easters are a big family reunion, but we’re just having a small one at home this year,” Micah said.

Sponsors at the event handed out goodie bags filled with candy to the families who came through.

Gold and silver Easter eggs were also hidden in parks around town, and families were able to redeem them for prizes at the event.