Easter Bunny makes a stop in Rosemary Beach

ROSEMARY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A certain bunny has been making his rounds around the panhandle to celebrate Easter and made a stop in Rosemary.

“Happy Easter,” said Sean Couch and his family, who are local residents.

Families from all across the United States celebrated this Easter holiday in Rosemary Beach, with none other than the Easter Bunny.

“We took a picture with the Easter Bunny!” said Mary Compton and her family, traveling from Birmingham Alabama. “It’s new for us, it’s our first year down here.”

Rosemary Beach staff tell News 13, each year they celebrate Easter with an egg hunt, but with COVID, they wanted to follow CDC protocol, so they found a different way to celebrate.

“We got Easter eggs,” said the Compton family.

The Easter Bunny brought To-Go bags with him. Inside there was candy, toys, and of course, Easter eggs.

“We are going to the beach,” said Camden and his family who are visiting from the Atlanta area.

Many families from out of town tell News 13, they all want to take advantage of the beautiful Florida weather.

“Hitting the beach, hitting the pool, getting out, and enjoying the beautiful weather,” said Heath Evans from Tulsa Oklahoma. “This is our first time in rosemary and it’s truly amazing.”

“Just all of the outdoor festivities, just get outside and enjoy this Easter holiday,” said Couch.

And from our News 13 family to yours, Happy Easter.