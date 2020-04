PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 are now open on the 23rd Street Flyover.

Motorists are now able to travel eastbound across the Hathaway Bridge and to the flyover, experiencing no traffic lights. Moving forward, the Florida Department of Transportation will finish up the ramps of the flyover, which will eliminate the use of temporary U.S. 98.

The full flyover project is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.