East to West transportation pilot program out for bid in South Walton

SOUTH WALTON Fla. — The board of commissioners approved for the Tourist Development Council to advertise an East to West public transportation program out for bid.

The TDC has discussed a transportation system for quite some time.

They saw great success in the Grayton Beach system and want to extend the idea further.

Jay Tusa, the TDC Director, said this pilot program would run six vehicles on two routes, one from Miramar Beach to the regional beach access at the county line, and the other coming from Highway 283 Grayton parking lot to Eastern Lake Road.

“Those are probably the two most populated and congested areas during the summertime, so we thought that would be the wise choice to do the pilot in those two areas to see what kind of works and what does not work as we did with the Grayton shuttle,” said Tusa.

This pilot transportation system would start in June and July. The hours would be from Sunday to Thursday at 9 a.m. To 10 p.m. And Friday and Saturday from 9 until midnight.

“We don’t want to go in and make too many improvements to the right of way,” said Tusa. “We are just not sure if this program is going to be successful or not, so everything we do will be temporary in nature.”

Those riding would not have to pay, Tusa said they want to keep it free for all riders.