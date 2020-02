OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dredging of the East Pass at the mouth of the Destin Harbor is moving forward after almost a year.

The Army Corp of Engineers is starting on the project in the next couple of weeks, although a subcontracting company is taking care of the actual labor.

The cost to Okaloosa County taxpayers is expected to total $500,000, with a total project cost of $2 million covered by the Army Corps of Engineers.