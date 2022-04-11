BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Early voting is underway in four Bay County cities.

Voters in Panama City Beach, Springfield, Callaway and Mexico Beach can begin to cast their ballots.

However, early voting is a little different this time around.

There is only one early voting site, which is located on Panama City Beach at the Lyndell Conference Center.

Early voting started on Monday and goes through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 15.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen encourages all those living in city limits to get out and vote.

He said he hopes there will be a high voter turnout for this municipal election.

“It’s up to the candidates and the voters to work together to make each other aware that you will see campaign signs out and you will start to see things,” Andersen said. “This is the week we really wake up everybody and say, ‘It’s time to go participate in early voting or vote by mail.'”

If you are voting by mail, Andersen said you should get your ballots back as soon as possible.

You can mail them, or drop them off in person at the Supervisor of the Elections office on 11th street.

Election day, if you prefer to wait, is Tuesday, April 19.