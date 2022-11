PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was the last day for early voting in Florida.

According to BayVotes.org, more than 29,000 people voted early in the midterms in Bay County.

That makes the unofficial voter turnout for the county just shy of 35% so far.

If you still want to vote, you’ll have to show up on Election Day this Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit BayVotes.org to find more information on where and how to vote on Election Day.