PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early voting began Wednesday in Bay County for the August primary.

Several races will be decided during the primary.

Voters will choose between Frances Keys Gordon or Ann Leonard in the Bay County District 2 School board seat.

They will also decide if Brian Clowdus or Griff Griffitts will be their District 6 Representative in the Florida house. And they will decide if Regina Piazza or Jay Trumbull will represent Republicans for the state senate District 2 seat in November. The winner will face a Democrat challenger then.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen opened eight polling places for in-person early voting.

They are; Frank Brown Park, the Lyndell Conference Center, the Frank Nelson Building, the Lynn Haven Senior Center, the Palo Alto Church of Christ, the Parker Community Center, the Glenwood Community Center, and the Supervisor of Elections Office at the County Government complex on 11th street.

Voters can cast a ballot at any of the locations listed above during the early voting period, which runs until Saturday, August 20th.