Early morning house fire breaks out in Panama City Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A house fire broke out in Panama City Beach early Thursday morning.

Panama City Beach Fire Department received the call at around 2:43 am to respond to a house fire on Poinsettia Drive off of Front Beach Road.

Firefighters arrived in minutes; according to the Battalion Chief, when they got there the fire was coming out of the back of the home.

He said that fire was put out within ten minutes and that a neighbor fended off his own home from the blaze with a garden hose.

The cause of the fire is not yet known however the room where it took place is a total loss.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Holmes Co. K9 donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holmes Co. K9 donation"

BDS holds hurricane assistance town hall for staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS holds hurricane assistance town hall for staff"

16th annual Veterans baseball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th annual Veterans baseball game"

West Bay Elementary raises money for animal shelters in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Bay Elementary raises money for animal shelters in the area"

ODMAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "ODMAP"

Alaqua Animal Refuge receives $10,000 check from Safeco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alaqua Animal Refuge receives $10,000 check from Safeco"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.