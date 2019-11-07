Early morning house fire breaks out in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A house fire broke out in Panama City Beach early Thursday morning.

Panama City Beach Fire Department received the call at around 2:43 am to respond to a house fire on Poinsettia Drive off of Front Beach Road.

Firefighters arrived in minutes; according to the Battalion Chief, when they got there the fire was coming out of the back of the home.

He said that fire was put out within ten minutes and that a neighbor fended off his own home from the blaze with a garden hose.

The cause of the fire is not yet known however the room where it took place is a total loss.

There were no injuries.