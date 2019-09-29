Early morning fire in Panama City damages home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local family woke up to their home on fire Saturday morning.

Panama City Fire Department responded to the home on South Palo Alto Avenue around 2:30 in the morning.

Officials say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

The fire was put out within minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Panama City Fire Department would also like to remind all to make sure all smoke detection devices are installed and working properly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.