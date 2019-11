DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- An early morning fire destroyed a home in DeFuniak Springs.

Firefighters were called to the three-story home on Corbin Gainey Road around 4:30 Saturday morning.

The home was completely engulfed by flames and it took firefighters over an hour to knock down and contain the blaze.

No one was inside the house at the time the fire broke out, but the home is being considered a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.