Early morning fire destroys Freeport mobile home

FREEPORT, Fla (WMBB) — Firefighters in Freeport battled flames engulfing a mobile home early Monday morning.

Just after 3 am, a 911 call referencing a structure fire sent Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a residence on County Highway 83A East.

Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes and found flames coming from a double-wide mobile home, threatening an occupied camper trailer on the property.

Firefighters quickly began battling the blaze, while neighbors reported to deputies they heard what they believed were loud explosions coming from the home.

The flames that consumed the mobile home were extinguished and fortunately, the nearby camper was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found propane tanks within the mobile home which may have been the cause of the loud explosions heard by neighbors.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and the investigation in to the cause of the fire is ongoing.