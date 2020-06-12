Early Learning Coalition of NWFL administering surveys regarding childcare amid COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you or someone you know has been struggling to find child care during the coronavirus pandemic, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida needs your help.

The Coalition has launched a new survey called “Focus on the Family Voice”. Their goal is for parents and caretakers to take the survey and explain how their experience has been with finding child care in the panhandle.

You do not need to be a parent to take the survey. You can be a friend, caretaker, or even a concerned relative.

Throughout the pandemic, the coalition says many have struggled to afford day care and find vacancies.

“All of this is done so we can help better prepare for the future. So if COVID-19 makes another resurgence, like people are predicting, we can have some strategies ready so that we aren’t having to scramble at the last minute,” said Suzan Gage, the Director of the Coalition.

The Coalition is also holding virtual town halls to explain the campaign to those who need more information. Those can be accessed on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ELCNWF/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.