PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wrapped up Sunday after three full days of holiday shopping.

More than 100 booths filled the Boardwalk Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, with all kinds of stocking stuffers and big-ticket gifts.

The bazaar featured everything from toys to clothes to hot sauce and leather goods.

Event director Tracey Neudecker said this is the largest year yet, due in part because of the dreary weather this weekend.

“It’s the best year yet,” Neudecker said. “It sure is. And I asked for a little cold weather to keep people off the beach. He took it seriously, he really did. It was a little drizzly yesterday, but overall, a steady crowd. Lots of great raffle prizes. People were very into it. We have Santa running around and, you know, there’s a lot of good music and everybody’s pretty happy.”

Russ Rateike was one of this year’s vendors. He specializes in toys and gadgets and said this is one of his best events of the year.

“Christmas events for me are some of my strongest events because everybody’s getting ready for Thanksgiving and everybody’s getting ready for Christmas,” Rateike said. “Everybody’s kind of feeling merry. We got some good music playing. Everybody’s in a good mood here. And yeah, I feel that the Christmas shows are my favorite to do. I feel that the kids enjoy the adults enjoy it, and everybody’s having the same good energy.”

Most of the proceeds from this weekend’s bazaar go towards funding Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a local non-profit aiding people with traumatic brain injuries in their recovery.