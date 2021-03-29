Eagle Scout receives state recognition

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — A local eagle scout is being recognized by the state for his conservation efforts at Point Washington State Park this past year.

News 13 spoke to Emerald Coast Middle School student Clayton Didier, now a brand new Eagle Scout, back in November when he planted over 2,000 longleaf pines.

March 29 will now be known as ‘Clayton Didier Day’ within the state of Florida, after all his dedication and hard work when it comes to protecting state parks.

“How important our state forests are, how important tree planting is across the state of Florida, and the fact that you took that on as your project, you are an incredible young man, and looking forward to everything you will do afterward,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. “So on behalf of the Florida cabinet, I am honored to present you with this proclamation.”

Didier received his Eagle Scout after organizing multiple forest conservation efforts back in November of 2020. State officials recognized Didier on March 29 for his hard work and dedication, especially at his young age.

“I got a distinguished BSA award from the Hornaday award, only three people from 2020 have gotten the award here in Florida,” said Didier. “And I have also got my eagle scout rank.”

In the Boy Scouts 105 years of existence, Fried said, less than 2800 have earned this same recognition.

“Clayton Alexander Didier is only the 12th scout in his region to receive this distinguished award and one of only three scouts to earn this award in Florida in 2020,” said Didier.

He said there are many ways you can be environmentally conscious, he encourages all to get involved.

“I would like to help out the environment more, do more projects, and help out with that,” he said. “And kind of anything that comes out, help to lead in anything like that to get more people to help.”

Commissioner Fried said all should go out enjoy and protect their environment. You do not have to be an eagle scout to help out in your environment.