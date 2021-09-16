E-scooter pilot program causing controversy in Walton

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– The state of Florida has mandated Walton County to allow for a pilot e-scooter program, which has overridden the current moratorium.

Some commissioners are concerned about the safety of these scooters to others on the roadway and sidewalks. At Tuesday’s recent commission meeting, the board discussed how to limit vendors and ages allowed on e-scooters.

District Five County Commissioner Tony Anderson has made his opinions known. Although he supports businesses, the addition of these e-scooters he does not support. He said these will cause unnecessary accidents and make areas like South Walton unsafe.

“We are going to limit the number of vendors, limit the number of scooters. We are going to have geofencing on areas,” said Anderson. “But once the pilot program runs out. They will be able to go anywhere a bicycle will. Now imagine a scooter on 98, it’s bad enough on 30A but on Highway 98 it would be terrible.”

There is no set date yet on when these e-scooters will arrive in South Walton.

Anderson said there are many more meets the board has with their planning department to work out the logistics.