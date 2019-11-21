E-cigarette use continues to increase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is a growing epidemic nationwide and now, we are seeing increased numbers in Bay County.

Internal Medical Doctor at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center Jean-Edson Belcourt says e-cigarette users walk through his doors every single day.

“The numbers have certainly increased,” Belcourt said. “The number of really bad consolidated pneumonia cases have certainly increased.”

Dr. Belcourt says something needs to be done about this epidemic.

“Unfortunately it is growing at a rate that we won’t be able to sustain much longer,” Belcourt said.

According to a report by HeyTutor, Panama City residents are the 6th heaviest e-cigarette users in the United States. Destin and Fort Walton Beach area residents are number one.

The Florida Department of Health is also seeing an upward trend of middle and high school students in Bay County using electronic vapor products.

Dr. Belcourt says e-cigarettes cause a different type of injury compared to traditional cigarettes.

“Because it is not regulated, you just don’t know what you are smoking,” Belcourt said. “You don’t know what you are putting in your body.”

The Bay County Department of Health says there is help available to stop using vaping and tobacco products.

“There are cessation options available for them through quit-your-way,” said Department of Health Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer. “So people can do phone quit, web quit or group quit. We even have texting options for people to quit.”

The effects of using e-cigarettes are still being studied, but for now Dr. Belcourt has one message.

“Stop,” said Belcourt. “There is no other way around it.”

