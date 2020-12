PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has a new judge.

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed E. William Dyer, of Panama City, to serve as Judge on the Bay County Court.

Dyer has been in private practice since 2010. He previously served as an associate with the Law Office of Russell R. Stewart. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Dyer fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas Welch.