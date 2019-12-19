Dunn: Tyndall rebuild to be fully funded

More federal funding is on the way to make sure Tyndall Air Force Base is rebuilt.

The base was destroyed during Hurricane Michael. In this year’s 1.5 trillion budget about $2.4 billion in military construction funds are approved.

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, says the government has now fully funded Tyndall’s rebuild. He added that a disaster tax relief package was also approved and that will assist Hurricane Michael Survivors.

“This is huge we’re going to get the disaster tax relief we really need back home, so people can deduct without itemizing, they can borrow money from their IRSs and 401ks with no penalties and refill those funds later on. this is a huge win for my district,” Dunn said.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate Thursday and be signed by President Donald Trump on Friday.

