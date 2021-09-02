Dunn excited about Tyndall AFB future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Congressman Neal Dunn talked about the multi-billion dollar rebuild at Tyndall Air Force Base on Thursday.

The base suffered significant damages when the eye of Hurricane Michael passed over it in October 2018.

The Department of Defense has appropriated nearly 5-billion dollars to build what they are calling the base of the future.

It is being designed to stand up against virtually any natural disaster.

Dunn said the Air Force has committed to supply Tyndall with three squadrons of F-35 fighter jets that will begin to arrive in 2023.

He also said the base recently received an element of the new U.S. Space Force.

“This is going to be one of the largest and of course one of the most important bases in the entire United States, Dunn said. “It also is home to the combatant command of the new Space Force. So their control center for combat is going to be right in Tyndall Air Force Base.”

The Department of Defense created the Space Force in 2019 to protect U.S. and allied interests in space, and provide space capabilities to the joint force.

Dunn said Tyndall will gain as many as 1600 uniformed personnel, most of them associated with the F35 squadrons.