SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving teachers a free coffee on Thursday, October 5 to celebrate educators nationwide.

From preschool to college professors to principals and counselors -educators are eligible to enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary and limited to one per guest.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager, Emilly Bartels in a press release.

Educators can spice up their free coffee order with their favorite fall flavor, pumpkin.

“We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work,” said Bartels.