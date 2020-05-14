Dugas Family Foundation Endows Walton County Taylor Haugen Scholarship

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Dugas Family Foundation’s endowment for Walton County helps honor Taylor Haugen’s legacy by building and recognizing youth leaders with the Taylor Haugen Scholarship.

“If anything were to ever happen to the Taylor Haugen foundation, Taylor’s legacy would continue and the scholarships in Taylor’s name for a Walton County student,” said Taylor Haugen Foundation Associate Director, Eddie Bird.

The first annual scholarship, at Niceville High School, was created to honor Taylor Haugen’s legacy by Taylor’s friends and parents not long after his passing in 2008.

The Taylor Haugen Foundation now offers six $1,500 scholarships annually, in addition to the one at Niceville High School, there are two in Okaloosa County, one in Bay County, one in Walton County, and one in Santa Rosa County.

The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who best demonstrate a balance of Taylors’s character traits of academics, athleticism, leadership, community service and Christian faith. The Foundation recognizes well-rounded individuals who demonstrate the perseverance to improve themselves in all aspects of their life while enjoying God’s gifts to the fullest, as Taylor did.

“They’ve blessed the Taylor Haugen Foundation with believing in what we’re doing in not only continuing Taylor’s legacy in the scholarships, but also what we do with abdominal injury protection and education and awareness, Bird said.

The foundation provides awareness, education and abdominal injury protection to secondary aged schools and leagues in contact sports, through its YESS© Program (Youth Equipment for Sports Safety).