DSNAP Sites In Multiple Counties To Open Soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Bay County site for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has closed.

DSNAP, a food assistance program for those affected by a disaster, has helped close to 11,000 individuals in Bay County.

From November 7th through the 11th, the program will be opening their sites in Jackson, Gadsden, Holmes, and Liberty county.

Currently, only residents in those 4 counties can call ahead or pre-register online to have their applications processed.

Those with the program expressed how glad they were to just be able to help.

"This is a benefit for those individuals that have seen losses and have been impacted by Hurricane Michael. We're just here to give them a hand, a handup and help them out on the road to recovery and help mitigate their losses," said David Ocasio, Department of Children and Families PIO.

Telephone interviews for DSNAP qualifications for Holmes, Leon, and Washington county residents will open on November 10.

