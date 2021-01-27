Drummond Avenue shut down in standoff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A portion of Drummond Avenue is shut down while deputies deal with a standoff.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said a man is barricaded inside a home in the 2500 block of Drummond Avenue. The incident began with a domestic disturbance call after the victim escaped the home, deputies said.

“The suspect is believed to still be in the residence and possibly armed,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Drummond Avenue from 25th Street north about a block is now closed off to traffic in an abundance of caution.”

The BCSO SWAT team is on scene.